LANCASTER — It was hard to imagine a nicer packed room, full of supporters, staff, government folks and people who have experienced richer, fuller lives because of 35 years of service by Mental Health America Los Angeles’ services in the Antelope Valley and beyond.
A 35-year anniversary zooms past the silver and puts the organization on path to head toward a golden anniversary helping people manage their mental health conditions.
“Addiction and mental health were a losing battle, and a friend asked me what goals I might set,” Kanisha Hamilton recounted in a packed room at MHALA that spilled out into the hallway. “I wasn’t big on setting goals.”
But, she remembered, that bringing would could be her best self together, the goals she set were for “what I called my three ‘S’ words: Safety, Stability, Sobriety.”
With the aid of MHALA and the Tarzana Treatment Center, Hamilton embarked on her healing journey and has marked a trail that led her to fulfill her goals.
“I gained a support system,” she said. “I learned to ask for help, and find new ways of self-care, and to obtain joy, rest and peace.” “If you plan on helping others, you can only take them as far as you can take yourself.”
Hamilton told the 100 or so people gathered, “I hope everyone can take way today that you matter … that your existence in the world makes a difference.”
At least one in five people in the United States will experience a form of mental illness or crisis some time in their life, noted Luis Montes, director of programs at the Antelope Valley-based nonprofit.
James Coomes, service area chief for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, said the secret of MHALA’s strength that he learned working in the Antelope Valley is that service agencies, and community members, and volunteers work to support each others’ efforts.
“It’s not a competition,” he said. “It is about connecting, and cooperating, and that is what the community does here. That is what I learned working here.”
The agency places its thousands of members in referral for housing and stable shelter to prevent homelessness, works with emancipated youth from the foster care system, and helps with mental health and healthcare issues. The agency also helps military veterans with housing and transition support.
All the officials and staff for elected representatives in the area held out Judy Cooperberg as the foundational ingredient of the agency’s success and longevity over 35 years.
“Can’t imagine it could have been done without you,” said Don Ford, chairman of MHALA’s Board of Directors.
During the day of celebration, staff members provided tours through the block-long Lancaster facility’s offices and programs.
Cooperberg thanked everyone for the acknowledgment, and added the agency thrives because it works with other organizations, and also benefits from support like High Desert Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente, and Antelope Valley Medical Center, as well as corporate donors, and individuals donating and volunteering.
Before he retired as sheriff’s captain for the Palmdale Station about 10 years ago, he partnered with Cooperberg to establish mental health engagement training for hundreds of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies. Resulting from that experience, Ford said he understood the training saved lives.
“That program is county-wide now,” Ford said of the nation’s most populous county.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s health deputy, Anders Corey, presented Cooperberg and Montes with a scroll recognizing MHALA’s achievements in North Los Angeles County. Similar recognition came from Rep. Mike Garcia, and from state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblymen Tom Lackey and Juan Carrillo.
Among dignitaries attending were Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt and Antelope Valley College President Jennifer Zellet.
MHALA member Emmanuel Sanders attested that the organization helped him recover from life-threatening depression, and to achieve permanent housing and stable employment.
“I want to thank everyone for showing me there is a better way,” he said.
