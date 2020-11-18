VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
Two vehicles collided and started on fire, injuring one man and killing another, Monday.
Maurice Hill Jr., 19, of Riverside was traveling eastbound on SR-18, east of 248th Street East, in a 2008 Mazda 6, at 5 a.m., Monday. Earl Quinby III, 57, of Pinon Hills, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, westbound on SR-18, east of 248th Street East.
For unknown reasons, Hill allowed the Mazda to turn to the left and into the path of Quinby, resulting in a head-on collision. The Mazda and the pickup truck caught on fire, as a result. Hill suffered fatal injuries and Quinby was able to get out of the truck. He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.
Hill’s next of kin has been notified.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” a California Highway Patrol news release said. “This is the 37th person killed so far this year in the CHP Antelope Valley jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County). You can help prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer T. Shields, ID 17305, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
