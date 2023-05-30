LANCASTER — People gathered at a Memorial Day service at Lancaster Cemetery Monday were urged to honor fallen heroes by caring for the veterans who are still with us.
“To my grandfathers and all those who fought valiantly to defend our cherished freedoms, we owe a debt of gratitude,” Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon said. It’s “a debt that can never fully be repaid. Thankfully, one thing we can do to honor our fallen heroes is to be of service to our veterans that are still with us.”
Alarcon urged those in the audience to “renew our commitment to uplift and to be of service to those who have been of service to our great country, to all military families and loved ones whose hearts are also heavy today,” she said.
Palmdale Councilman Richard Loa thanked the veterans in the audience for the service they provided to the nation and to the world.
“America has represented freedom throughout the world,” Loa said, adding that America has liberated millions of people from either oppression by the Nazis or communists.
Palmdale Councilman Eric Ohlsen said he was honored to represent a strong defense community.
“Having such a strong defense community we recognize those that gave it all so that we could keep our freedoms,” Ohlsen said.
He urged those in the audience to remember the families that gave it all.
“I ask that we use this time to reflect on ourselves and act with honor to be worthy of that sacrifice,” he added.
Keynote speaker Phil Roberts, a US Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War, kept his remarks brief. He wanted to honor the hundreds of veterans at the cemetery whose graves sites were decorated with a US flag.
“Today is their day, let’s honor them,” Roberts said. “Save Veterans Day for us.”
Roberts then read a poem he got off the Internet. The poem, titled “Memorial Day,” has been attributed to CW Johnson.
“My sacrifice was small; I only lost a little time; But these men lost their all; Now the services are over,” Roberts read. “For this Memorial Day; To the names upon these crosses; I just want to say, Thanks for what you’ve given; No one could ask for more. May you rest with God in heaven; From now through evermore.”
Roberts and Dayle DeBry, Antelope Valley Cemetery District manager, also conducted the bell ceremony to honor the 12 veterans who have passed away or were interred since last Memorial Day. They are: Joseph W. Alfino, US Navy; Joseph D. Stage, US Air National Guard; Michael Jones, US Air Force; Christopher J. Gardner, US Army; Gerald Weber, US Navy; Glenn Campbell, US Air Force; Carl Swanson, US Marine Corps; Jack Norris, US Air Force; Richard Knox, US Air Force; Claude A. McCaslin, US Army; Salvatore Spalla, US Army; and Andrew Shultz, US Army.
AV Cemetery District Assistant Manager Linda Blanco served as master of ceremonies. Organizations and individuals that participated in the memorial service were the Marine Corps League, Detachment No. 930 led by honor guard commander John Graves; Blue Star Mothers, US Marine Corps Capt. Kristen D. Parsons, who sang the National Anthem, Bishop Henry Hearns, who gave the invocation and led the moment of silence, Chris Parke, who played “America the Beautiful” and “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes and Carl Hernandez, US Air Force veteran who gave a closing prayer, followed by taps played by Graves.
Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Owens and trustee Christine Ward placed a memorial wreath on a flag-draped casket. The Blue Star Mothers also placed wreaths on the casket representing each branch of the military.
A clear blue sky and mild Valley temperatures provided ideal conditions for the Lancaster Cemetery cemetery as well as ceremonies at the Acton Community Center, Joshua Memorial Park, California City Memorial Park, Desert Lawn Memorial Park and Mojave Cemetery.
