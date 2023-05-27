Memorial Day roundup

Veterans look on during the Antelope Valley Service Organization Association’s 2019 Memorial Day Ceremony at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. Events are planned again this year at the park.

 Valley Press files

Monday is Memorial Day and area residents will have the opportunity to remember those who gave their lives in service to their country and honor their sacrifice at Memorial Day ceremonies across the Valley.

California City Memorial Park

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.