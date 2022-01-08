BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Members of a 410-person Alabama high school marching band that led off this year’s Tournament of Roses Parade with “Yankee Doodle Dandy” have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning home from California.
Now the entire school has switched to virtual classes this week because of an outbreak.
An email sent to band parents at Homewood High School and obtained by The Associated Press didn’t say how many students were infected. The district does not release COVID-19 case numbers by class or organizations, Merrick Wilson, a spokesperson for the Homewood school system in suburban Birmingham, said, Friday.
Wilson said the district sends reports about COVID-19 cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health, but officials with both the state and county health departments said they were unaware of any problem at the school.
Alabama has one of the nation’s highest rates of positive results on COVID-19 tests at nearly 44%, and that doesn’t include people using at-home tests. With more than 16,580 dead from the illness statewide, Alabama has the nation’s third-highest COVID-19 death rate, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
The Homewood school system cited an unusually large number of cases at the high school in announcing a suspension of in-person classes on Tuesday.

