Randy Meisner was a founding member of the Eagles, singing “Take It to the Limit,” which he co-wrote, along with high harmonies in other songs. Meisner died Wednesday at age 77.

NEW YORK — Randy Meisner, a founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as “Take It Easy” and “The Best of My Love” and stepped out front for the waltz-time ballad “Take It to the Limit,” has died, the band said Thursday.

Meisner died Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the Eagles said in a statement. He was 77.

