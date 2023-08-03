LOS ANGELES — The sixth-largest US lottery jackpot will be up for grabs in Friday’s multi-state Mega Millions drawing after there were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing, pushing the jackpot to $1.25 billion.

There were seven tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including one each sold at liquor stores in Lancaster and Lincoln Heights, which are both worth $650,579, the California Lottery announced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.