NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.
A message was left seeking comment Wednesday from Publix.
James F. Davis, secretary of the Florida Lottery, said Wednesday that officials don’t yet know who bought the winning ticket. He noted that the person has 180 days to present the ticket to lottery officials in Tallahassee to receive the winnings.
“These individuals are going to perhaps contact a lawyer, contact a financial adviser and make sure they get their ducks in a row,” Davis told The Associated Press.
