Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets Wednesday for the Mega Millions lottery at a convenience store in Harahan, La. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot approached $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing.

Lottery players had another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game.

The estimated $940 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since then, there have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

