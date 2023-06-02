Mojave courthouse

The Kern County Superior Court has apparently abandoned plans to build courthouses in Mojave, to replace the existing courthouse (above), and Ridgecrest in favor of consolidating most eastern Kern operations into a new courthouse to be built in the Mojave or Tehachapi area.

 Claudia Elliott/For The Californian

More than a year after Kern County Superior Court asked the state’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee of the Judicial Council of California to abandon plans for a new courthouse in Ridgecrest in favor of a revised plan for a new East County Courthouse project to be located in the Mojave or Tehachapi area, court officials are holding informational meetings to seek input from the public and what it calls “justice partners” — the county’s sheriff, district attorney, public defender and probation department.

The last of those meetings will be at 3 p.m. today at Kern County Superior Court Mojave Division A, 1773 Highway 58 Business.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.