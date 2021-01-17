ACTON — The Los Angeles County Regional Planning Department will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday for the proposed update to the Acton Community Standards District.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Residents can attend the meeting via this link: http://bit.ly/Acton-2021-01-21
As of Sunday, the link went to an October draft of the proposal. An updated draft with changes requested by the community is expected to be available prior to Thursday’s meeting.
The public may leave comments for planning staff via an online comment form (http://bit.ly/CSDcomment), email (AVCSDS@planning.lacounty.gov) or during online office hours (https://bit.ly/AVCSDOfficeHours).
