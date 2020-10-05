LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock Town Council will host a virtual “meet the candidates” event Thursday for the Keppel Union School District race.
The candidates are Board President Dominique Ballante and challengers José Ceniceros; Waunette Cullors, a member of the Littlerock Town Council; and Christopher Minsal, president of the Pearblossom Rural Town Council. Two full-term seats are up for election.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. via Google Meet http://meet.google.com/tcn-fhhx-gza
All candidates will have the opportunity to answer the same questions within an equal timeframe.
