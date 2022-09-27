LANCASTER — A man killed, Thursday, when another motorist drove though a stop sign, has been identified as Kevin Hernandez-Perez by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Hernandez-Perez, 29, of Lancaster, was driving westbound on Avenue F in a Toyota Tacoma, at about 8:30 a.m., when a woman driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on 30th Street West did not stop at the stop sign for 30th Street West.
She broadsided the Toyota in the middle of the intersection, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials reported.
Both vehicles overturned. Hernandez-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to a City News Service report.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision or if alcohol or drugs played a role.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
