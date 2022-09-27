LANCASTER — A man killed, Thursday, when another motorist drove though a stop sign, has been identified as Kevin Hernandez-Perez by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Hernandez-Perez, 29, of Lancaster, was driving westbound on Avenue F in a Toyota Tacoma, at about 8:30 a.m., when a woman driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on 30th Street West did not stop at the stop sign for 30th Street West.

