Clinics offering COVID-19 vaccinations and other medical services, such as blood pressure checks are planned, in April, May and June at schools and school district offices in Quartz Hill, Lake Los Angeles, Acton and east Lancaster, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office.
The clinics are hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in partnership with Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center.
In addition to administering COVID-19 vaccines, the clinics offer health screenings with connections to follow-up care as needed and social safety net screenings and enrollment support. Example services include:
• Hypertension screening
• Healthy weight screening
• Other childhood and adolescent vaccines
• CalFresh enrollment
• Medi-Cal enrollment
A health educator is on site at most of the clinics to answer questions and provide additional resources. These services are available at no cost to the community.
People are asked to schedule appointments by calling 833-422-4255.
Upcoming clinics are planned:
2 to 5 p.m., May 17 at Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District office, 32248 Crown Valley Road, Acton.
1 to 4 p.m., Friday, May 20 and June 10 at Challenger Middle School, 41625 170th St. East, Lake Los Angeles.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 30 and May 21 at Westside Union School District office, 41914 50th St. West, Quartz Hill.
9 to 11 a.m., May 7 at Columbia Elementary School, 2640 East Ave. J-4, Lancaster.
