The Valley’s two hospitals both scored a “C” on the most recent patient safety survey, a drop by one grade for Palmdale Regional Medical Center since the fall survey, but steady for Antelope Valley Medical Center.

The spring 2023 safety grades were released Wednesday by Washington-based Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare organization that publishes hospital safety grades twice a year.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Antelope Valley Medical Center usually gets a "D" grade rating. I bet they have upgraded the grading system to where a below average hospital gets the normal "C" grade now. The whole medical field has become pathetic after CoVid revealed most in the field were paranoid, power questing...money grubbers (most not all). We were forced by the medical industry to get the CoVid Vaccine...that is still to this day completely untested. A.I. will probably replace a lot of the medical workers....I will not be sad to watch them leave. Although Big Pharma still loves them.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.