The Valley’s two hospitals both scored a “C” on the most recent patient safety survey, a drop by one grade for Palmdale Regional Medical Center since the fall survey, but steady for Antelope Valley Medical Center.
The spring 2023 safety grades were released Wednesday by Washington-based Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare organization that publishes hospital safety grades twice a year.
The grades are based on hospitals’ performance on a variety of criteria in five areas: infections, problems with surgeries, practices to prevent errors, safety problems and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
The grades are focused on hospitals’ ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections, according to the Leapfrog Group.
PRMC’s grades have fallen off since it scored an “A” in the spring 2022 survey, dropping to a “B” in the fall survey and now to a “C.”
The hospital scored lower than the average in two categories: infections and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
AVMC continued its run of “C” grades that extends through last year. It also scored below average in two categories: infections and safety problems.
Officials from neither hospital responded to requests for comment Thursday.
The local facilities are not alone in showing problems with in-hospital infections in this survey, as the average risk of three healthcare-associated infections climbed to a five-year high during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained high since, according to the Leapfrog Group.
The latest survey’s infection grade covered the period from late 2021 and 2022. Compared to the 2021 safety grades, which covered the period immediately before the COVID-19 outbreak, the ratios of actual infections compared to expected infections climbed by as much as 60%.
“The dramatic spike in (healthcare-associated infections) reported in this Safety Grade cycle should stop hospitals in their tracks — infections like these can be life or death for some patients,” Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said. “We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience.”
Of the more than 30 measures used to calculate the grades, five patient experience measures have a direct impact on patient safety outcomes: nurse communication, doctor communication, staff responsiveness, communication about medicine and discharge information.
PRMC and AVMC scored below average on all five of these patient experience measures, but they are not alone.
Nationally, the latest report found declines in all five measures when compared to pre-pandemic surveys. Comparing the latest survey results to the Spring 2021 report, which covered 2019, the biggest declines were in communication about medicine, at 4.28%, and staff responsiveness, at 3.46%, according to the Leapfrog Group release.
Of the nearly 3,000 hospitals in the survey, 29% received an “A” grade, 26% received a “B,” 39% received a “C,” 6% received a “D” and less than 1% received an “F.”
Statistics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Studies were the primary driver of the Leapfrog Group ratings, which also use data collected from its own survey of hospitals.
Antelope Valley Medical Center usually gets a "D" grade rating. I bet they have upgraded the grading system to where a below average hospital gets the normal "C" grade now. The whole medical field has become pathetic after CoVid revealed most in the field were paranoid, power questing...money grubbers (most not all). We were forced by the medical industry to get the CoVid Vaccine...that is still to this day completely untested. A.I. will probably replace a lot of the medical workers....I will not be sad to watch them leave. Although Big Pharma still loves them.
