Antelope Valley Medical Center union contract

The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors approved a new contract with the SEIU-UHW union, which represents much of the support staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Following months of bargaining, support staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center have a new collective bargaining agreement, one that includes across-the-board pay increases over the next three years amounting to 12%.

The agreement with the SEIU-UHW union received final approval from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors — which governs the hospital — on Wednesday.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I believe these guys have a D+ rating....maybe a 2% raise is in order...but 12% is rewarding failure.

