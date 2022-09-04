LANCASTER — Following months of bargaining, support staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center have a new collective bargaining agreement, one that includes across-the-board pay increases over the next three years amounting to 12%.
The agreement with the SEIU-UHW union received final approval from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors — which governs the hospital — on Wednesday.
“The wage was one of the biggest issues,” union member Claudia Alcala said of the agreement. “I think we did pretty well.”
The union represents about 1,800 staff members from across the hospital, in departments from housekeeping to radiology, business office to nurse technicians.
Their three-year contract expired, on June 30. Because the union and medical center management had not yet to come to an agreement at that point, they extended the contract by 30 days to continue negotiations.
The negotiations came to a successful conclusion, on July 28, with union members ratifying it. the following week.
The agreement raises the starting pay to $17 per hour for those employees who were earning less than that before, and maintains a 2% annual increase for the regular step increases.
In addition to the pay increases, the agreement implements new articles, such as an attendance policy, Alcala said. This was important to members, as turnover in management ranks in recent years has meant frequent policy changes, leading to terminations.
“I think it will be great for us to stay consistent. That benefits the hospital, there’s not much of a different process, everything’s the same,” she said.
The agreement includes a free meal stipend for dietary employees for each day they work, and funds to offset costs for those employees who purchase their own tools, such as those in departments such as grounds maintenance.
AVMC CEO Ed Mirzabegian said the agreement will amount to an overall increase in hospital expenses of nearly $13.7 million over the next three years.
“I don’t know how you’re going to pay for that with a $2 million bottom line, but I think it is a good contract,” he said. “We appreciate our employees and we want to make sure that their livelihood is protected.”
“I think this is a good contract for both sides,” Board Chair Abdallah Farrukh said, adding that all areas of the hospital need to work together to create stability and progress with new programs.
“The better we can improve our reputation of our institution, the more people come our way,” he said.
Wednesday’s Board meeting featured a noticeable increase in security, with guards checking bags as people entered the building and using a metal detector wand on them before they could enter the auditorium where the meeting was held.
The prior meeting, on July 27, was abruptly adjourned following a heated exchange between a member of the public and Director Kristina Hong.
As the argument continued, resident Eugene Hernandez was escorted from the room by four security guards, at the request of Mirzabegian.
(1) comment
I believe these guys have a D+ rating....maybe a 2% raise is in order...but 12% is rewarding failure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.