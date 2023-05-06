LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center and the Assistance League of Antelope Valley will host “Speaking the Truth,” a child abuse awareness and prevention event today for mandated reporters.
Guest speakers are child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami; Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims detective Sgt. Joseph Mesa; Dondra Arcidiacono, Assistance League of Antelope Valley; and Kathlyn Heim O’Shea, AV Medical Center Forensic Services Unit.
