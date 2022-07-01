LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors unanimously passed a $468.9 million budget for Antelope Valley Medical Center for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, which starts, today.
The 4-0 Board vote came prior to the presentation by Interim Chief Finance Officer Nathan Dean.
The budget is essentially flat, with modest growth in the number of patients served, creating an increase in projected revenues of about $26 million, for an estimated $498.9 million in operating revenues, Dean said.
Part of the growth may come from the ongoing project to expand the Emergency Department, which officials hope to open, later this year, and will accommodate more patients, he said.
The number of surgeries predicted in the budget process — 7,849 — reflects a bounce-back in line with pre-pandemic numbers, he said.
Increased salaries and wages — based on full staffing, toward which the hospital is working — are up by about $7 million, to $214 million. Contracted labor, such as traveling nurses, will remain flat at about 5.9% of total salaries, while benefit expenses are projected to increase by 9.7%, to $64 million.
Supply costs are expected to increase by 10.5%, to cover the increased number of patients expected, as well as inflation.
The $468.9 million expenses is up about 5.8%, over the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Dean said.
The budget predicts a net increase of $3 million for the hospital, compared to this year, which was essentially break-even, he said.
The payor mix for hospital services remains essentially unchanged, with 75% coming from government sources — Medicare and MediCal — and 22.3% from commercial insurance plans. The remainder are a mix of other sources and self-paying patients, Dean said.
“The cost of doing business is hard these days,” CEO Ed Mirzabegian said. “Everything is going up. … It’s going to really put a crunch on hospital financial operations.”
While costs are going up, the hospital is operating under payor contracts that were established several years ago and have not kept up with inflation, he said.
“We are opening some of our contracts. It’s not going to be easy. It will take a long time to do it, but that’s the only hope we have that we can negotiate the contracts.”
