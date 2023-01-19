Palmdale Regional Medical Center

The Palmdale Regional Medical Center announced formation of a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities in Southern California called Southwest Healthcare. The facilities under this brand are all owned by Universal Health Services.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Regional Medical Center and four other Southern California hospitals owned by Universal Health Services have united as a network known as Southwest Healthcare.

In addition to the Palmdale facility, the network includes Corona Regional Medical Center, Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital in Murrieta, Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital in Wildomar and Temecula Valley Hospital.

