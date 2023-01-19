PALMDALE — The Palmdale Regional Medical Center and four other Southern California hospitals owned by Universal Health Services have united as a network known as Southwest Healthcare.
In addition to the Palmdale facility, the network includes Corona Regional Medical Center, Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital in Murrieta, Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital in Wildomar and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Southwest Healthcare also includes the four locations of Riverside Medical Clinic Patient Services, Temecula Day Surgery in Murrieta and the two locations of A+ Urgent Care Centers in Menifee and Murrieta.
The move establishes all the UHS facilities under a single, easily recognizable brand, something increasingly common among healthcare systems nationwide, medical center CEO Nana Deeb said, on Wednesday.
The individual facilities’ names will not change.
“This unification positions us as a robust care delivery network in our communities while establishing a strong brand that people will soon come to know and trust as a significant healthcare leader here in Southern California,” she said in a news release announcing the network name. “We want to enable the communities we serve to associate the services offered at our various locations and see us today — and with further growth in the future — as an esteemed, affiliated network of care.”
The recognizable brand will be valuable for PRMC as the hospital moves forward with future expansion plans, to include urgent care and ambulatory surgery services, she said.
These types of outpatient services are in demand as healthcare models move away from hospital visits for many types of care that do not require hospitalizations. For example, orthopedic surgery once required several days’ stay for recovery, but, today, patients can have the procedure done on an outpatient basis and are home in less than 24 hours.
“There’s a lot of movement toward the outside,” such as ambulatory centers, Deeb said.
With this kind of transfer of patients from in-patient to out-patient care, “you’ve got to build your outpatient infrastructure,” she said.
Palmdale Regional’s two biggest payers, Kaiser and High Desert Medical Group, are proponents of this kind of movement, which provide less expensive and more efficient care for patients.
Both emergency rooms in the Antelope Valley — at Palmdale Regional and Antelope Valley Medical Center — are overloaded, Deeb said. The two facilities are working together to find ways of attracting more physicians to the area to serve patients here.
A part of the problem is the number of people who should be seen by a primary care doctor, but could not and have ended up at the emergency room instead.
Urgent care centers are designed to take on that load of patients, which is better for the patients seeking primary care services and for lessening the patient loads in the emergency departments.
