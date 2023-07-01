Palmdale Regional Medical Center white coats

The inaugural eight doctors in Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s newly established Family Medicine Residency Program received their white coats Friday in a ceremony in the hospital’s Palm Cafe. They are (front row, from left) Drs. Christine Garcia, Sarah Ghadimi, Rose Anne Abe, La Min Phyu and UD Igweze; Dr. Romeo Castillo (back row, left), Dr. Juan Narvaez (back row, third from left), Dr. Abid Hassan and Dr. Ali Haq.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The inaugural eight doctors in Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s newly established Family Medicine Residency Program received their white coats Friday in a ceremony in the hospital’s Palm Cafe.

Drs. Rose Anne Abe, Ali Adil, Christine Garcia, Sara Ghadimi, Abid Hassan, La Min Phyu, Juan Narvaez and UD Igweze were selected from a pool of more than 400 applicants for the three-year residency program, which starts today.

