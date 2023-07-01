PALMDALE — The inaugural eight doctors in Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s newly established Family Medicine Residency Program received their white coats Friday in a ceremony in the hospital’s Palm Cafe.
Drs. Rose Anne Abe, Ali Adil, Christine Garcia, Sara Ghadimi, Abid Hassan, La Min Phyu, Juan Narvaez and UD Igweze were selected from a pool of more than 400 applicants for the three-year residency program, which starts today.
The long white coats represent the trainees’ transition from medical school to residency. The long coats indicate that the trainees have entered a new phase of medical education and symbolize the professionalism that they must embody while providing care to patients and the public. Each of the coats had the trainees’ name embossed on it.
“This is the future of healthcare,” PRMC CEO Nana Deeb said. “We are seeing eight of the great people that will lead us when we’re older and we need help.”
Palmdale Regional partnered with community organizations and agencies to ensure the provision of a wide spectrum of services and curricula that is designed to provide residents with diverse learning experiences to hone their knowledge, skills and attitude. This will prepare them for independent practice of medicine.
Led by Program Director Dr. Romeo Castillo, the hospital will train residents who value professionalism, excellence, compassion, dedication and hard work, and are receptive to the concept of whole-person care.
“One of the most exciting and crucial phases in the physician professional journey is selecting training programs that will provide a strong foundation for autonomous clinical practice,” Castillo said in a statement. “We searched for candidates that possessed the attributes to which we aspire and where they could begin shaping their future at Palmdale Regional Medical Center as not only a place to learn, but a place to grow and give back.”
Castillo said the Antelope Valley has been identified as an area of need.
“We have a lot of health disparities here,” he said. “We understand it’s a general problem. In the future we have a shortage of primary care. This is so timely that we have this. … Hopefully they put their roots down here and serve the community.”
Starting the Family Medicine Residency Program has been a goal for Palmdale Regional for a long time. The hospital began the process in October 2021 and received its accreditation in May.
Newly designated program resident Dr. Narvaez was born and raised in Florida. He completed his medical education at the Universidad America in Managua, Nicaragua, his parents’ country of origin. He hopes to set up a practice in Palmdale after he completes his residency.
“I enjoy the community, it’s a lovely, small town,” he said. “I’m from Miami and I was just tired of the big city life, so this is a wonderful change. We just want to have a positive impact for the long term.”
Dr. Igweze left Nigeria at 16 and moved to Ukraine, where she completed her medical education at Lugansk Medical University. She moved to the United States when she sensed the early signs of unrest in Ukraine. She hopes to establish a practice in the Antelope Valley.
“This was a great opportunity to actually come to the area and train here,” Igweze said. “I see an opportunity here to be able to serve.”
Dr. Abe is originally from the Philippines. She is a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, School of Medicine and the first physician in her family.
“I’m really just open to possibilities,” Abe said. “I know Palmdale has a lot to offer and I’m excited to work with all the nurses, the staff and I think this is a very great and welcoming community; I’m happy to be here.”
Family Medicine Residency Program is the first of three programs at Palmdale Regional. Next year, the hospital will add internal medicine and surgery.
“The idea is to keep them here,” Deeb said of the doctors.
The mission of Palmdale Regional’s Family Medicine residency program is to develop family medicine physicians as primary care specialists who will provide high-quality, compassionate, holistic and family-centered care to a diverse patient population with various needs and backgrounds.
The goal of Palmdale Regional’s Family Medicine Residency Program is to offer post-graduate residency training in Family Medicine for three years in length, complying with the guidelines and requirement of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Residents will be provided with educational and learning experiences within the framework of the six core competencies to meet all the requirements for specialty board certification and with the ultimate goal of safe independent practice of Family Medicine as a specialty.
