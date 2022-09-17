LANCASTER — The AV Walls mural festival, which culminates, today, has a unique entry in a mural painted at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s mental health unit.
Dubbed “Oasis,” the mural of bright orange poppies and local wildlife features frames for patients to express themselves and create their own works of art.
“We know art is a powerful tool for self-care and mental health,” medical center CEO Edward Mirzabegian said. “It was important for us to provide a space where both our patients and staff can enjoy.”
The mural is the work of local artists Koko Brown and Nuri Amanatullah. Highlighting the natural beauty of the area was a key component in providing a tranquil and engaging viewing experience for patients and hospital visitors.
“Projects like these are an integral part of establishing a sense of place making, and a connection with the community,” Amanatullah, lead illustrator and designer, said. “We are honored to have the opportunity to work with both AV Medical Center and (Museum of Art and History) on this special project that will help bring joy to visitors, patients, and Antelope Valley residents.”
The mural is on the northwest side of the hospital campus, at 1600 West Ave. J, adjacent to the mental health recreational area.
“The City of Lancaster recognizes the connection between art and the quality of life for our community, we are thrilled to partner with AV Medical Center in bringing this stunning contemplative mural to Lancaster’s residents,” Andi Campognone, City of Lancaster manager of Arts and Museums, said.
“Oasis” is one of 16 murals painted, this week, in Lancaster and Palmdale, as part of AV Walls. The festival ends, today, with the Antelope Valley Walls Art and Music Fest, from 4 to 9 p.m., at American Heroes Park, 701 West Kettering St. in Lancaster.
The free festival will feature live chalk art with the Chalk Mafia and spoken word performances by Poetry Circus. The Cultural Stage will feature local organizations such as Alin Folklorico group from Littlerock, Hula From the Heart and the Desert Willow Dancers.
There will be food trucks and vendors, a huge car show, a bouncehouse, a beer garden, a face painter, a henna artist, a balloon artist, a glitter artist and arts and crafts.
AV Walls started, in 2016, as POW! WOW! Antelope Valley. The mural project continued, in 2018 and 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.