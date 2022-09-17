Antelope Valley Medical Center mural

A new mural “Oasis” will greet patients and visitors at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s mental health unit. It was painted, this week, as part of the AV Walls mural festival. Frames on one side of the mural allow mental health unit patients to add their own touch to the artwork.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — The AV Walls mural festival, which culminates, today, has a unique entry in a mural painted at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s mental health unit.

Dubbed “Oasis,” the mural of bright orange poppies and local wildlife features frames for patients to express themselves and create their own works of art.

