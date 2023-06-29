LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center on Tuesday hosted a dedication signing of a metal beam as part of the new Emergency Department expansion project.

AV Medical Center staff were invited to sign their name on a metal beam that will be one of the last sections installed, as construction crews work to finish the new extended emergency department building. A crane outside the new emergency department building is scheduled to hoist the metal beam to the top of the structure later this week.

