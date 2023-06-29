LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Medical Center on Tuesday hosted a dedication signing of a metal beam as part of the new Emergency Department expansion project.
AV Medical Center staff were invited to sign their name on a metal beam that will be one of the last sections installed, as construction crews work to finish the new extended emergency department building. A crane outside the new emergency department building is scheduled to hoist the metal beam to the top of the structure later this week.
The event marks a milestone in the construction timeline, as it’s now a step closer to opening the new emergency department unit, which is set to be completed later this year.
As much as this project is for the community and AV Medical Center patients, hospital staff are also very deserving of this new space. The added ED unit will allow for a more spacious workflow for staff, and additional support areas for patients.
The new addition will be 7,200 square feet and certified as a California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development Level 1 facility. The building will include 40 new treatment bays, a nurses’ station and support areas.
When complete, the additional emergency room space will allow AV Medical Center to better meet their patient demand of around 9,000 patients a month.
“After using the same space since 1986, while serving a growing population of close to a million local residents, and becoming the second busiest emergency room in the state, this expansion project couldn’t be more appropriate,” AV Medical Center CEO Edward Mirzabegian said. “I thank our entire team for their persistence and hard work in completing this project.”
