The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District advises residents to take precautions against the dangers of disease transmitted by mosquitos.
To prevent bites:
• Wear EPA-registered repellents that contain ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.
• Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are present.
• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
To prevent mosquito breeding:
• Inspect yards for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants or in bird baths, discarded tires and any other items that could collect water.
• Check your rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water or debris.
• Clean and scrub out bird baths and pet watering dishes weekly.
• Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity
Report any day-time biting mosquitoes to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917 or online at www.avmosquito.org/submit-a-tip
