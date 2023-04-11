LOS ANGELES  — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined two area legislators Monday to announce proposed legislation that could protect undocumented Californians who are crime victims or witnesses from being deported if they come forward.

“Far too often, undocumented victims of crime and witnesses to crime are afraid to come forward because they are afraid of deportation,” the district attorney said in a statement. “Your immigration status should never be a barrier to safety. Public safety for everyone and equal access to the justice system is possible if we protect those that are most vulnerable. … I will always advocate for policies and processes that increase access to justice for the undocumented members of our community while ensuring that people who cause harm are held accountable.”

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The “Immigrant Rights Act” was authored by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, and is sponsored by Gascón...is something that only a Clueless Parasite would support. We had a budget surplus...now we have a budget deficit....Hard times are coming....enjoy watching your children go to bed hungry so our POS politicians can buy more votes...The DirtBags (D) have figured out, that wasting the taxpayers money to buy votes does not cost them a dime....After all.... You will probably look good from behind a fence.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.