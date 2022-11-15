PALMDALE — Measure PRM, the Palmdale School District’s $120 million bond initiative that would allow it to continue improving its schools, inched over the 55% minimum of votes needed to pass.

Measure PRM had 7,506  yes votes, or 55.67%, and 5,978 no votes, or 44.33%, according to numbers posted, on Friday, by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The results could change, as another update is expected, today.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Schools are on their way out...They should just use the funds to patch what's left of them. At home learning with "Testing Centers" (where no cell phones are allowed) is the future.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.