PALMDALE — Measure PRM, the Palmdale School District’s $120 million bond initiative that would allow it to continue improving its schools, inched over the 55% minimum of votes needed to pass.
Measure PRM had 7,506 yes votes, or 55.67%, and 5,978 no votes, or 44.33%, according to numbers posted, on Friday, by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The results could change, as another update is expected, today.
The close numbers could represent Palmdale School District voter fatigue with bond measures. Measure PRM is the third bond measure in 10 years.
Measure DD, a $220 million bond measure, passed with 74.03% of votes cast, in November 2012. Four years later, Measure PSD, an $80 million bond measure, passed with 78.76% of votes cast, in November 2020.
In the Keppel Union School District race, two candidates are tied for third place, with the incumbent candidate, Georgia Halliman, in fourth place.
As of Friday, Andrew Ramirez was the top vote-getter with 1,241 votes, or 25.40%, followed by Alma Rodriguez with 1,103 votes, or 22.57%. Ana Quiles and Blanca Nava have 860 votes each. Halliman has 822 votes. Results will change as more ballots are counted.
The top three candidates will be elected to the School Board. Trustees Jannie Dutton and Theresa McCafferty did not run for re-election.
Southern Kern Unified School District incumbents Sunni Hepburn and Jim Bender switched places again with the Thursday update, according to results posted by the Kern County Elections Division.
Board President Mario Gutierrez remained the top vote-getter with 1,132 votes, or 31.97%, followed by challenger Adrienne Rendon with 991 votes, or 27.99%. Hepburn moved to third place with 729 votes, or 20.59%, followed by Bender with 690 votes, or 19.46%.
(1) comment
Schools are on their way out...They should just use the funds to patch what's left of them. At home learning with "Testing Centers" (where no cell phones are allowed) is the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.