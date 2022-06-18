PALMDALE — The controversy over awarding grants using funds from Measure AV to local nonprofits continued, with no end in sight, this week.
After hearing nearly three hours of public comment focused primarily on the grants program, over two days, the Council could not vote on the matter — or several other items — because only three members were present, on Thursday: Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Council members Juan Carrillo and Laura Bettencourt.
Instead, it is expected to be heard — again — at the July 13 Council meeting.
The item was on the City Council’s agenda for its Wednesday meeting. However, that meeting started nearly an hour and half late, when the Council’s closed session ran late. After hearing nearly two hours of public comment, the meeting reached the mandated stop time of 10:30 p.m., and Mayor Steve Hofbauer’s motion to continue beyond that mandated time died for lack of a second. At that point, the Council had not addressed any of the business items on its agenda, and continued the meeting, to Thursday evening.
On Thursday, Loa said at the start of the continued meeting — with Hofbauer and Councilmember Austin Bishop absent — that the Council would not be considering several items on the agenda, including the Measure AV grants, with the two members absent.
“We have a quorum, but we do not have all the members here,” he said.
Public comment continued for about an hour, again primarily regarding the grants.
The Measure AV community grant program, in its inaugural year, has faced some controversy since the list of recommended grants was first announced, last month.
The program was designed to use $1.5 million in sales tax revenues that was above what was originally forecast, awarding grants to area nonprofits and businesses that met set criteria through a competitive application process.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
The city received 84 applications, requesting a total of more than $5.5 million, according to the staff report.
After considering the applications, the selection committee decided to award $1.3 million to 29 projects. These grants ranged from $2,000 to $250,000.
This week, as at prior meetings since the recommended recipients were made public, the Council has faced criticism about those selected.
A large number of the speakers argued that the program did not award enough to programs supporting underserved communities, specifically Salva, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
Salva was recommended to receive the second-highest grant amount, $177,500 instead of the requested $355,000, for its program to build healthy communities and reduce disparities in Palmdale. CHIRLA was recommended for $90,000 instead of the requested $180,000, for its Community Service Project, the fifth-highest of the 29 grants.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation, which received Measure AV funds, this year, for its work with underserved communities, especially the homeless, was not recommended for a grant under the new program.
A number of those who have been homeless and received services from the Foundation spoke of how the organization has helped them, when other organizations could not.
These organizations were also the subject of numerous commenters, including many with the Palmdale Freedom Coalition, who stated the city should not support their efforts, as they help undocumented immigrants, among other concerns.
Several speakers also said Carrillo should recuse himself from the decision, as he has received support from Salva for his Assembly campaign.
Concerns were also raised regarding how the recipients were selected and the role of the Measure AV Oversight Committee.
In addition to awarding the Measure AV grant funds, the Council continued to a later date, when more members presumably will be present, decisions on the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget and associated fee schedule, rates for Palmdale’s community choice energy program, an ordinance regarding how to appoint Planning Commission members and the associated appointments.
The budget will be considered at a special meeting, on June 29, Loa said, in order to meet the state’s June 30 deadline for passing a budget.
As for the other items, “there’s no particular urgency to those,” and will be brought up, next month, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.