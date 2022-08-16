PALMDALE — Some $1.3 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations using Measure AV sale tax revenue are on the agenda, again, Wednesday, for the City Council’s consideration.
The Council has postponed a decision on the controversial grant awards, since May, at times because it did not have a quorum of Council members who did not have to recuse themselves due to an association with one or more of the organizations.
Palmdale voters, in November 2020, approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax, with the revenue to be used locally, for specific purposes. With higher-than-projected revenue, the Council, last year, approved using $1.5 million of the additional revenue in 2021-2022 for the grants program.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
Applications were reviewed, first, by a committee to ensure eligibility and that all the required forms are in place.
A second committee reviewed the resulting applications, scored them based on a set criteria and made the recommendations for final approval by the Council.
However, the program has faced some controversy since the list of recommended grants was first announced, in May.
The city received 84 applications, requesting a total of more than $5.5 million, according to the staff report.
After considering the applications, the selection committee decided to award $1.3 million to 29 projects. These grants ranged from $2,000 to $250,000.
The Council has heard hours of public testimony criticizing the recommended grant awards, as well as criticizing the absence of some organizations that had applied, but were not recommended for grant funds.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84656089590? pwd=b3ZCNzVDalIrUWhnZ1lUdURHWVVvdz09
