PALMDALE — Some $1.3 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations using Measure AV sale tax revenue are on the agenda, again, Wednesday, for the City Council’s consideration.

The Council has postponed a decision on the controversial grant awards, since May, at times because it did not have a quorum of Council members who did not have to recuse themselves due to an association with one or more of the organizations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.