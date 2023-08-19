MD-90

The MD-90 that will become the X-66A is pictured at Boeing’s Palmdale site, where it will be modified to test the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing configuration as part of NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

 Boeing photo

PALMDALE — Boeing has ferried an MD-90 airplane to Palmdale, where it will be modified to test the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing configuration as part of NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

As Boeing, NASA and community leaders gathered at the company’s facility Thursday to recognize the milestone in development of the experimental X-66A aircraft, Boeing released photos of the jet’s journey from Victorville to Palmdale.

