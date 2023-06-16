Soccer Obit McQueen

Gordon McQueen, who began his soccer career at Scottish club St. Mirren and went on to play for English teams Leeds and Manchester United, has died at age 70.

 Associated Press files

MANCHESTER, England — Gordon McQueen, a defender who played for Manchester United, Leeds and Scotland’s national team, has died. He was 70.

McQueen’s death was announced Thursday via a statement from his family released by Man United.

