MANCHESTER, England — Gordon McQueen, a defender who played for Manchester United, Leeds and Scotland’s national team, has died. He was 70.
McQueen’s death was announced Thursday via a statement from his family released by Man United.
McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.
“We hope that as-well as creating many great football memories he’ll be remembered most for his character,” his family said. “Our house was always full of friends, family & football just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia.
“The disease may have taken him too soon but he definitely lived life to the full, the ultimate entertainer, the absolute heart and soul of every occasion, the most fun dad anyone could wish for.”
McQueen began his career at Scottish club St. Mirren and went on to play in England. He was Britain’s most expensive player when he joined Man United for 495,000 pounds (now $626,000).
He won the English league title with Leeds and the FA Cup with Man United. He also made 30 international appearances for Scotland.
After his playing career, McQueen briefly managed Scottish team Airdrieonians and coached St. Mirren and Middlesbrough.
United said McQueen “oozed command and charisma” at the heart of its defense.
“Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time.”
Leeds also said it was “saddened” to learn of his passing.
