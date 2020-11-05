With an unknown number of ballots still to be tallied, preliminary unofficial election results from Tuesday’s election showed a mix of familiar faces returning to local school Boards as well as some new faces.
Election results will change throughout the canvass period as provisional ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, and vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day are tallied.
Antelope Valley Union High School District had two seats up for election —Trustee Area No. 2, held by Board Clerk Jill McGrady, and the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat that has been vacant since former member Robert “Bob” Davis resigned last November.
McGrady had 8,685 votes, or 41.97%, to put her ahead of her two challengers for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat. Challenger Miguel Coronado collected 7,790 votes, or 37.64%, followed by Sandy Carpenter with 4,219 votes, or 20.39%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk results posted Wednesday afternoon.
Former trustee Donita Winn collected 8,429 votes, or 42.22%, for the Trustee Area No. 3 seat. Adjunct instructor Christian Green was in second place with 6,054 votes, or 30.32%, followed by retired administrative judge Dana LaMon in third with 3,852 votes, or 19.29%. Business owner Robert Teller placed fourth with 1,557 votes, or 8.21%.
In the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District challenger Chad C. Wadsworth held a slight lead over appointed incumbent Brandon Roque for the short-term seat expiring Dec. 8, 2022, according to the preliminary results. Wadsworth had 2,346 votes, or 51.80%, to Roque’s 2,183 votes, or 48.20%.
Acton-Agua Dulce incumbents Board Clerk Tim Jorgensen and Michael Fox lead challenger Andrew Kendall in the race to retain their seats. Jorgensen collected 2,712 votes, or 39.14%; Fox had 2,314 votes, or 33.40%; and Kendall garnered 1,903 votes, or 27.46%.
In the Keppel Union School District race, Board President Dominique Ballante lead a field of four candidates for two seats with 2,179 votes, or 28.31%. Littlerock Town Councilwoman Waunette Cullors was in second place with 2,084 votes, or 27.08%. Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal was in third place with 1,937 votes, or 25.17%, followed by Jose Ceniceros in fourth with 1,497 votes, or 19.45%.
Two seats were up for election on the Mojave Unified School District Board of Education. Preliminary results from the Kern County Elections Division posted early Wednesday morning show Board President Larry Adams leading a field of five candidates with 1,177 votes, or 26.88%. Challenger Brandon A. Tate was in second place with 946 votes, or 21.61%. Carolinda Fleming was in third with 796 votes, or 18.18%. Incumbent Tonja “Toni” Evans was in fourth place with 778 votes, or 15.53%. Challenger Reuben A. Garcia received 680 votes, or 15.53%.
Six candidates vied for two seats on the Palmdale School District Board of Education. Preliminary results show incumbent Sharon Vega in the lead with 13,597 votes, or 28.13%, followed by challenger Anthony Hunt with 9,725 votes, or 20.12%. Challenger Marcos Alvarez was in third place with 9,292 votes, or 19.22%, followed by Board President Dennis Trujillo in fourth with 7,078 votes, or 14.64%. Emergency medical technician Enaya Hanbali placed fifth with 4,779 votes, or 9.89%, followed by nonprofit president Erika Alverdi in sixth place with 3,870 votes, or 8.01%.
Southern Kern Unified School District had two seats up for election. Challenger Robert Vincelette led the field of three candidate with 2,049 votes, or 39.10%. Board Clerk Carol Robinson was in second place with 1,450 votes, or 30.25%. Challenger Dewine L. Moore Jr. was in third place with 1,284 votes.
