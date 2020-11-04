Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady and former trustee Donita Winn appeared headed to victory Tuesday night according to preliminary election results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
This was AV Union High School District’s second by-trustee area election in two years. The two seats up for election were Trustee Area No. 2, held by McGrady, and the vacant Trustee Area No. 3. The seat has been vacant since former member Robert “Bob” Davis resigned last November.
McGrady led her two challengers with 5,546 votes, or 42.51%. Miguel Coronado was in second place with 5,053 votes, or 38.74%, followed by Sandy Carpenter with 2,446 votes, or 18.75%.
Winn led a field of four candidates for the Trustee Area No. 3 seat with 5,445 votes, or 41.14%, followed by Christian Green with 4,205 votes, or 31.77%. Dana LaMon placed third with 2,726 votes, or 20.60% and Robert Teller placed fourth with 860 votes, or 6.50%.
McGrady was first elected to the Board in November 2011. McGrady is a retired English and drama teacher who worked 17 years in the high school district. She also taught for 10 years as an adjunct professor at Antelope Valley College.
Coronado is a close associate of controversial Board members Victoria Ruffin and Amanda Parrell, and former member Davis. His nonprofit organization Agents of Change sought a contract with the district last year. Carpenter is a US Marine Corps veteran who works as a veteran affairs manger.
Winn, a longtime education advocate and volunteer, served on the Board for 13 years. She was appointed to the Board in 2002. She won re-election in 2003, 2007, and 2011. She ran for re-election in November 2015, losing to Davis.
LaMon is a retired administrative law judge and longtime student mentor. Green is an adjunct instructor. Teller is a small businessman.
Because the county mailed ballots to every registered voter and offered early voting, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said a record number of ballots will be part of the initial counts reported after the polls close.
Tuesday’s preliminary election results included all vote-by-mail ballots — including those deposited in drop boxes — received prior to the Saturday before Election Day.
