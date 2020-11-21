LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady had a 370-vote lead over the nearest of two challengers for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat following the eighth post-election results update released Friday afternoon Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced.
As of Friday, McGrady had 10,562 votes, or 40.58%. Challenger Miguel Coronado had 10,192 votes, or 39.15%, Challenger Sandy Carpenter had 5,276 votes, or 20.27%.
Former trustee Donita Winn maintained a comfortable 2,713 vote lead for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat with 10,941 votes, or 41.56%. Christian Green was next with 8,228 votes, or 31.26%, followed by Dana LaMon with 5,063 votes, or 19.23%,and Robert Teller with 2,092 votes, or 7.95%
Friday’s update includes 11,496 vote-by-mail ballots and 18,315 vote center ballots processed since Election Night. Those include ballots received via the US Postal Service and dropped off at an official ballot drop box or vote center through Nov. 3 and conditional voter registration or provisional ballots verified and counted, the county said.
Approximately 41,230 ballots remain to be processed. The county will update vote totals on Tuesday and Friday.
Logan is tentatively scheduled to certify the election results on Nov. 30. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.