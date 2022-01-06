PALMDALE — About 15 fast food workers and organizers with the Fight for $15 nationwide campaign rallied outside a Palmdale McDonald’s restaurant, on Wednesday afternoon, to protest alleged unsafe working conditions at the restaurant.
The workers carried signs and flags as they marched across the parking lot from the nearby Starbucks to the front of the McDonald’s store at 47th Street East and Avenue S, at about 12:20 p.m.
As the workers marched, they shouted in the call-and-response with a rally organizer, who used a megaphone, phrases such as “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” and “McDonald’s you can’t hide; we can see your greedy side,” in addition to other phrases in Spanish.
According to a statement released prior to the rally, the cooks and cashiers from the restaurant plan to file a formal complaint with the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, more commonly known as Cal/OSHA, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to highlight their concerns.
A store manager could not discuss the protest. He instead gave out a corporate number. The corporate number deferred to a media email. A McDonald’s spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
The workers allege that the ventilation fan has been broken for four weeks, causing them to experience headaches, coughing and sore throats. According to the statement, there is a longstanding pattern of broken equipment in the store, including the air conditioning unit, which breaks down in dangerous heat.
“There’s too many anomalies that are here,” said Rosa Garcia, who has worked at the store for more than a decade. “There’s too many items that don’t work here.”
Garcia, a cook who spoke with the assistance of a Spanish translator, said the air conditioning does not work and there is too much smoke in the kitchen, which bothers her eyes. In addition, the drains do not work, which leads to stinky water.
“We’re doing this one because we want it to get fixed because we work in horrible conditions,” Garcia said via the translator.
The store is also short-staffed, which leads to fatigue and exhaustion among the workers who are still there, Garcia said. Approximately eight employees have left the restaurant over the past year. In addition, new employees are not trained properly and are overworked to the point that they cry.
Garcia was the only employee from the store to join the rally. She was scheduled to work on Wednesday but did not in support of the strike. The other employees feared retaliation, she said.
The other demonstrators are fast-food workers who work at other restaurants.
Although she has worked at the restaurant for more than 10 years, Garcia said she was not happy with the working conditions but has remained because she needs the job.
“We want justice,” Garcia said.
Although the minimum wage in California increased to $15 an hour on Jan. 1 for employers employing 26 or more workers, Garcia said the higher wages come with reduced hours.
“This is not fair,” Garcia said.
The increase was delayed for one year for employers employing 25 or fewer employees.
