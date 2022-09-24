MONONGAHELA, Pa. — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, on Friday, confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern.
McCarthy, who is poised to seize the speaker’s gavel if Republicans take control of the House, in the fall, never once mentioned the former president. Instead, the GOP leader traveled to battleground Pennsylvania hoping to replicate the strategy that former Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia used to spark voter enthusiasm and gain a majority, in 1994.
“What the ‘Commitment’ is, it’s a plan for a new direction,” McCarthy said at a manufacturing facility in a historic building along the Monongahela River.
The House GOP’s “Commitment to America” gives a nod to the earlier era but updates it in the age of Donald Trump, with economic, border security and social policies to rouse the former president’s deep well of supporters in sometimes-overlooked regions like this rusty landscape and rolling farmland outside Pittsburgh.
Slim enough to fit on a “pocket card,” which McCarthy pulled from his suitcoat, the agenda uses broad strokes — “A Future That’s Built on Freedom” — supplemented by more detailed proposals on energy, security and an end to liberal social policies, particularly in schooling.
President Joe Biden hit back quickly in a speech to the National Education Association.
He dismissed McCarthy’s agenda as “a thin series of policy goals with little or no detail.” But he provided his own details in urging support for Democrats in the midterm elections.
“If Republicans win control of the Congress, abortion will be banned,” Biden said. He also criticized other GOP lawmakers for proposals to require reauthorization votes for Social Security and Medicare and opposition to gun control laws and efforts to lower prescription drug costs.
“In 46 days, Americans are going to face a choice,” he said. “We have a real alternative here.”
In Pennsylvania, McCarthy said that if Republicans win the House, the first bill next year will be to repeal funding approved by Democrats to bolster the Internal Revenue Service with more employees.
On Friday, he stood with a wide cross-section of lawmakers — from far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to less extreme GOP members of Congress — offering a portrait of unity despite the wide range of views that make up the House minority — and the Republican Party nationally.
The GOP in the Trump-era has shifted from its focus on small government, low taxes and individual freedoms to a more populist, nationalist and, at times, far-right party, essentially still led by the former president, who remains popular despite the deepening state and federal investigations against him.
Propelled by Trump’s “Make America Great Again” voters, the Republicans need to pick up just a few seats to win back control of the narrowly split House and replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But even so, McCarthy’s ability to lead the House is far from guaranteed.
While Republicans and Trump did pass tax cuts into law, the GOP’s last big campaign promise, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare,” collapsed in failure.
(1) comment
""Trump-like promises"" See how the Associated Press Scumbags (IMHO) try to link everything that the Republicans do to President Trump...? That's because the Democrats do not have a clue on how to deal with America's problems (that Biden created)....what you saw during President Trump's term was energy independence, a strong economy, respect from other countries around the world, the securing of our borders and a cognitive ability. Not now... how about the cost for food nowadays...Dems want you to think the chicken companies, the beef companies, and the dairies...they all got "greedy" on Bidens watch. Gas prices were fine during Trump years, also Russia was quite, N Korea was quiet...so was China. America's enemies know a Coward (Biden) is in office, and fate has given our enemies a gift. Our enemies are seizing the moment....after all a Jimmy Carter only comes along every once in a great while. It has only taken Biden 2 years to destroy (almost) America...or lets say "Weaken Greatly". Question is...is Joe Biden hurting America because China is blackmailing him...? I know China loves Joe Biden... the head sniffing Pedo.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.