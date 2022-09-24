McCarthy

 Barry Reeger

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, on Friday, confronted President Joe Biden and the Democratic majority in Congress with a conservative midterm election agenda filled with Trump-like promises, working not only to win over voters but to hold together the uneasy coalition of his own party that has struggled to govern.

McCarthy, who is poised to seize the speaker’s gavel if Republicans take control of the House, in the fall, never once mentioned the former president. Instead, the GOP leader traveled to battleground Pennsylvania hoping to replicate the strategy that former Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia used to spark voter enthusiasm and gain a majority, in 1994.

Jimzan 2.0
""Trump-like promises"" See how the Associated Press Scumbags (IMHO) try to link everything that the Republicans do to President Trump...? That's because the Democrats do not have a clue on how to deal with America's problems (that Biden created)....what you saw during President Trump's term was energy independence, a strong economy, respect from other countries around the world, the securing of our borders and a cognitive ability. Not now... how about the cost for food nowadays...Dems want you to think the chicken companies, the beef companies, and the dairies...they all got "greedy" on Bidens watch. Gas prices were fine during Trump years, also Russia was quite, N Korea was quiet...so was China. America's enemies know a Coward (Biden) is in office, and fate has given our enemies a gift. Our enemies are seizing the moment....after all a Jimmy Carter only comes along every once in a great while. It has only taken Biden 2 years to destroy (almost) America...or lets say "Weaken Greatly". Question is...is Joe Biden hurting America because China is blackmailing him...? I know China loves Joe Biden... the head sniffing Pedo.

