House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will discuss the foreign policy agenda of House Republicans, on Wednesday, at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda.
The invitation-only discussion is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the library. The program will be livestreamed at the Nixon Foundation’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/NixonFoundation
McCarthy will be joined onstage by former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, who served from 2019 to 2021, and Nixon Foundation President Hugh Hewitt.
“All Americans should watch as it will be a timely discussion in the middle of an important world event,” McCarthy’s office said.
I like Kevin McCarthy, but I did see an issue where he was against breaking up Big Tech...Come to find out Kevin McCarthy received donation from Big Tech...Big Tech is wannabe dictator Scum, and needs to be put in its place. If I catch Kevin McCarthy "Riding Dirty" again, I will light him up (verbally) "daily".
