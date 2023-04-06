Taiwan President Los Angeles

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (right), R-Bakersfield, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver statements to the press Wednesday after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

 Associated Press

SIMI VALLEY — Risking China’s anger, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday as a “great friend of America” in a fraught show of US support at a rare high-level, bipartisan meeting on US soil.

Speaking carefully to avoid unnecessarily escalating tensions with Beijing, Tsai and McCarthy steered clear of calls from hard-liners in the US for a more confrontational stance toward China in defense of self-ruled Taiwan.

