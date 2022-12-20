Congress McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is hoping to become speaker of the House when Republicans take over the majority, on Jan. 3, but he could become the first speaker nominee in 100 years to not win the job on a first-round floor vote.

WASHINGTON — In his quest to rise to House speaker, Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history — potentially becoming the first nominee in 100 years unable to win the job on a first-round floor vote.

The increasingly real prospect of a messy fight over the speaker’s gavel on Day One of the new Congress, on Jan. 3, is worrying House Republicans, who are bracing for the spectacle. They have been meeting endlessly in private at the Capitol trying to resolve the standoff.

