House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is in line to become the next Speaker of the House, but the deals he has to make in order to secure enough support to win the post could exact a high price.

WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life, grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues whose support he needs to become House speaker.

Every new commitment from McCarthy, who represents much of the northern Antelope Valley, can be seen as a potentially strategic move, intended to quell skeptics on his right flank as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. With a slim House majority in the midterm elections, the GOP leader must solidify his ranks in a sprint for the 218 votes he’ll need when the new Congress convenes — each coming at a cost and with no room for error.

