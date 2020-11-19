WASHINGTON — Rep. Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats’ House advantage in the November election.
McCarthy faced no opposition Tuesday to return as minority leader during the closed-door gathering under COVID-19 protocols. After a quick vote, he won a standing ovation, according to an aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session.
For the California Republican, whose district includes the northern portions of the Antelope Valley, it cements his role as a political survivor who brushed back naysayers and parlayed an alliance with President Donald Trump to revive his path to one day possibly becoming House speaker.
“Our country has faced unbelievable challenges,” he said afterward. House Republicans are “the most united and energized” he’s ever seen after their “historic political upset.”
Republicans saw little reason to shake up their leadership after not a single GOP lawmaker in the House lost reelection. The No. 2 Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, once seen as a potential rival to McCarthy, won another term as GOP whip. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, was reelected as chair of the conference, and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota, will again lead the campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee.
The internal party elections, held under COVID-19 protocols at a packed hotel ballroom across from the Capitol, were far from the drama-filled episodes of days past. Just two years ago, McCarthy faced a conservative challenge to replace retiring Speaker Paul Ryan. And before that, McCarthy was forced to abruptly withdraw when it was clear he did not have enough support from conservatives and evangelicals in his ranks to replace then-Speaker John Boehner.
What’s changed?
“A monster election,” said Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady.
Republicans surprised even themselves by defending their House seats and ousting more than a handful of Democrats to shrink Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority. They elected more women and minority lawmakers than ever to the Republican side of the aisle, as they work to broaden the party’s appeal. They won in part with stark rhetoric labeling Democrats, often inaccurately, as “socialists.”
With the chamber poised to be more narrowly split, so far 219-204, and about a dozen races still undecided, House Republicans could see their currency rise in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration if they steer votes to pass or block legislation.
McCarthy gave nod to that role ahead, saying that while Republicans as the minority party won’t be able to control the schedule of bills that come for a vote, they will “run the floor.”
Ahead of a 2022 midterm election, the GOP lawmakers now have a legitimate pathway of their own back to power. The wins this cycle narrow the gap needed for Republicans to reach the 218 seats needed to topple Democrats’ grip on the majority.
