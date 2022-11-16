House Republican Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Bakersfield, talks to reporters, Tuesday, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is in line to become the House speaker, with Republicans winning a House majority.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination, Tuesday, for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year.

McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated"" I bet the Twinks at the Associated Press are having a heart attack. "If" ?... AP Scumbags (IMHO)... pull your heads out...The Reps won the house, you Dirtbags.

