Rep. Kevin McCarthy was able to secure multiple priorities that are important to the residents he represents in California’s 23rd District in newly passed COVID-19 relief legislation.
The legislation, passed Monday, would provide additional relief to residents and small businesses struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic and fund the federal government in the upcoming year.
In a public statement released Tuesday, McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, whose district includes the northern portions of the Antelope Valley, said Americans need their government to work for them.
“Republicans have fought to provide Americans the support they need during these challenging times, but Nancy Pelosi waited until the final hour to work with Republicans and President (Donald) Trump to develop common-sense solutions that could have become law months ago,” McCarthy said.”
Some of the provisions secured include $206 million to repair subsidence on the Friant-Kern Canal to bring more water to Tulare and Kern County families and farmers; $40 million to build a new, state-of-the-art Flight Test Engineering Laboratory Complex at Edwards Air Force Base; and $76 million to support Impact Aid Federal property payments for schools, such as those in Sierra Sands Unified and Muroc Joint Unified School Districts, that serve military communities.
“While this legislation will provide needed relief, the best rescue package is to put our trust and confidence in the American people and reopen our country as soon as possible,” McCarthy said. “As we enter the New Year, I am more committed than ever to fight for our citizens, small businesses, and for the individual liberties that have been threatened by government overreach.”
The COVID relief package has since stalled out as President Trump has refused to sign the $900 million package. It is tied to a $1.4 million government funds bill, which if not signed could lead to a shutdown at midnight Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.