Representatives Kevin McCarthy and David Schweikert of Arizona led a letter to the directors of the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Tuesday in support of continued research of Coccidioidomycosis, commonly known as valley fever.
McCarthy and Schweikert, co-chairs of the Congressional valley fever Task Force, wrote to NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins in support of $6 million in funding for direct costs to “establish highly collaborative, multidisciplinary, research teams to conduct translational and clinical research for the improved diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of (valley fever).”
“As members of the Congressional valley fever Task Force, who represent some of the hotspots of valley fever in the American Southwest, we applaud these efforts, particularly since valley fever presents pneumonia-like symptoms that are similar to those of the novel Coronavirus, which can result in misdiagnosis of both diseases and lead to improper treatment regimens,” the letter said. “This makes the valley fever concept even more timely and important.”
NAID’s Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Council approved the $6 million funding in June for fiscal year 2022.
The US Food and Drug Administration held a public valley fever workshop on Aug. 20 at the request of McCarthy and Schweikert. It brought together experts who discussed trial designs and best practices for antifungal drug and vaccine development.
“[W]ith the number of valley fever cases continuing to increase in recent years, combined with several University of California, San Francisco researchers estimating the total lifetime burden of valley fever cases in 2017 to be just shy of $700 million, we offer our strong support for this concept to move forward with appropriate funding to establish valley fever collaborative research centers,” the letter said.
Although the task force feels the $6 million in funding is a strong first step, it also would support more funding in the future if it is needed.
“[W]e would not be surprised if [it is] determined that a larger allocation is more appropriate to address this very important public health problem—something we would support if needed—as this concept is finalized,” the letter said.
The letter was also signed by California Reps. Mike Garcia, Ken Calvert and Paul Cook as well as Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko.
