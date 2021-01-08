President John F. Kennedy said, “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”
JFK, in his inaugural, was warning newly independent nations against the dangers of aligning themselves with a tyrannical Soviet Union.
But today the phrase applies to Republicans in Congress, including our own representatives: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Mike Garcia.
The Republicans aligned themselves with the tyrannical President Donald Trump, hoping to walk a fine line between doing the right thing and maintaining the support of Trump’s base.
They almost made it, too. But two weeks before the end of Trump’s term it all came crashing down, and the Republicans — McCarthy and the entire party, really — ended up inside the tiger.
Wednesday’s insurrection was a disgrace. Trump caused it, and those who pushed the election challenge are inextricably tied to it.
Yes, we’ve seen riots on the left, and I condemned those, too. And just as those riots damaged the Democrats, Wednesday’s riot, because of the time and place, has done incalculable damage to the Republicans.
You could almost sense in recent weeks that McCarthy, at heart a decent man, was just trying to run out the clock.
McCarthy is not stupid, so obviously he knew the election challenge was utter nonsense — he saw the same 60 court rulings I did — but he went along with the election challenge because he feared Trump would turn on him if he didn’t.
He feared losing his power. From a principled standpoint, you say stand up to Trump anyway — it is not worth the risk of damaging the country.
From a practical, realpolitik, standpoint, though, if Trump turned his full wrath on McCarthy and persuaded Trump loyalists to oust him as GOP leader, then what?
Thus, McCarthy chose to be a Trump loyalist right to the end, and ended up losing all credibility when, urged on by Trump, an insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol while Congress conducted its constitutional duty.
I hate to say I told him so, but I told him so. In a column back in April of 2018, I (correctly) predicted a Democratic victory in the congressional elections that fall and wrote:
“No, McCarthy is 100% a Trump guy, and he hopes a nod of endorsement from the president will clear the way for him to become Speaker.
“I think Goethe wrote a play about this. He called it ‘Faust.’ ”
The pathetic irony, in my view, is that if you look solely at what Trump accomplished — not what he said — there are many positives in the record.
Before the pandemic, we had the lowest unemployment in half a century and record low unemployment for blacks and Latinos.
The stock market soared under Trump, which the left tries to denigrate as helping only the rich but in fact helps everyone with a retirement account — tens of millions of Americans.
Four Arab nations reached peace deals with Israel — the most significant progress in the region in three decades. No new wars. A vaccine in 10 months the experts said could not be delivered in less than 18. Three solid Supreme Court picks, in my view.
But he couldn’t keep his mouth shut.
All those positives were overshadowed by the noxious comments and the pettiness and the lies and the needless fighting.
Because of that record — and antipathy toward much of the Democrats’ agenda — Republicans did exceptionally well in the congressional races.
But a majority of voters simply did not want Trump in their living rooms every night for four more years, and he lost.
Trump could have bowed out gracefully. Instead, he went on a delusional two-month tirade and brought the entire party down with him.
Georgia voters, you recall, favored the Republicans for Senate in November, but changed their minds in the runoff. That is attributable directly to Trump.
JFK’s tiger analogy brings to mind a related parable:
A scorpion persuades a crocodile to give him a ride across the river. Fearful at first, the crocodile declines, but the scorpion points out that if he stings him, they will both die, since scorpions cannot swim.
The croc agrees and they are halfway across the river when the crocodile feels the scorpion’s deadly sting. He asks the scorpion why he did it, and the scorpion replies, “Sorry, I can’t help it. I’m a scorpion.”
Trump couldn’t help it — he’s a scorpion.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
