The two United States representatives for the Antelope Valley have openly condemned the violence by those who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday but they also objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
House Minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who represents California’s 23rd District, said anyone responsible for the violence will be brought to justice over the next coming weeks.
“Let me be very clear, the violence, destruction, and chaos that unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday was unacceptable, undemocratic and un-American,” said McCarthy, who represents much of the northern Antelope Valley.
Supporters of President Donald Trump marched their way to the Capitol before clashing with Capitol Police and ultimately breaching the building as lawmakers inside debated counting electoral college votes confirming Biden as the next president of the United States.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, of California’s 25th District, which spans from the Antelope Valley to Santa Clarita and parts of Simi Valley, said it was heartbreaking to watch Wednesday’s events unfold.
“This is not who we are, this is not the America that I know, love, and fought for in the United States Navy,” he said.
When the joint session of Congress convened after the events that transpired earlier in the day, both congressmen, along with 100 other members of the House, objected to the electoral votes of two states.
Garcia said his objection to the electoral votes was not an attempt to overturn the results of the election but his duty to protect the rights of the men and women of those who elected him.
“After examining the evidence, I firmly believe that there were constitutional missteps by multiple states according to Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2, and Article 1, Section 4 of the United States Constitution,” he said. “The Constitution makes it clear, only state legislatures can set state election law. States, like the two states I objected to, violated the law when officials outside of the state legislature changed state election laws without the state legislature’s approval.
“My vote was not about politics, but about protecting the rights of the American people that are granted in the Constitution.”
McCarthy also agreed to object to the electoral votes of two states because constitutional questions had been raised about changes to the election processes and whether these changes were approved by their respective legislatures, as required in Article 2.
“The debate and votes were not about overturning an election or federalizing elections; instead, it was to ensure that our country follows an accurate and accountable process that complies with the Constitution so that millions of Americans who voted on Election Day can have confidence in our system,” he said.
After the election results were certified, Garcia said the election process had run its course and congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their win.
As a second impeachment for Trump seems to be gaining momentum, McCarthy said it would only divide the country even more and now is the time to start healing.
“I have reached out to President-elect Biden [Friday] and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges,” he said.
