WASHINGTON — Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the House, Republicans adjourned in disarray, Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup, today, from his historic defeat.

The abrupt end to a long, messy Day One showed there is no easy way ahead for McCarthy, who promised to fight to the finish to claim the gavel despite opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber — and fared even worse with 202 in round three.

Jimzan 2.0
McCarthy will be the Speaker....His fellow Reps. may be making sure he isn't going to be a RINO. I use to like McConnell...not too sure about him now (especially after finding out he has a Limo company in China). We should hang "all" politicians in the center of town, that put money above country (figuratively speaking ;)) Which means 98% of Congress.

