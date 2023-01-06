Congress McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, talks with Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., on Thursday, before the eighth round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the US House sitting empty, Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.

Pressure was building as McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number 100 years ago, in a prolonged fight to choose a speaker in a disputed election. By nightfall, despite raucous protests from Democrats, Republicans voted to adjourn and return, today, to try again.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Almost forgot... the Associated Press is a pack of Scumbags (IMHO). Do not believe a thing that they say.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Notice that the Republicans don't all "get in line" like the Democrat Lemmings do..? I am kinda glad McCarthy is facing resistance...Too many times the Republicans have been Cowards...and just "let things go"...that has gotten the Republicans "Nowhere". Time for a "Change-Up"...Sounds like McCarthy will be held accountable for his promises. I did hear one news channel state they (appx 20 hold outs) want to let other politicians "jump the line" when it comes time to selecting who will serve on a committee...Well if we have a bunch of Cowards in the front of the committee line, and it will just be the same-ol -same-ol lets let the new members with Courage jump the line (cut to the front). Perform..or Leave !!

