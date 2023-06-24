McCarthy impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he supports the idea of expunging the two impeachments of Donald Trump. McCarthy's remarks Friday come as two Trump congressional allies introduce proposals to remove the historic charges.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday he supports the idea of expunging the two impeachments of Donald Trump as hard-right Republican allies of the former president introduce a pair of proposals to declare it as though the historic charges never happened.

McCarthy told reporters that he agrees with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik, who want to erase the charges against Trump from the former president’s impeachments of 2019 and 2021.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

They are out to "get us"... President Trump is just in their way. The world was a better place when Trump was President...no nuclear threats, China, and Russia were quiet, as was N. korea. Now it is a Hot Mess....aka "business as usual". No wonder the suicide rate amongst our children is rising. Keep voting for the Democrats and it will get Worse.

