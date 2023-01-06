Congress McCarthy

Associated Press

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of California, reacts after being sworn in on the House floor at the US Capitol, early Saturday, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern.

"My father always told me, it's not how you start, it's how you finish," McCarthy told cheering fellow Republicans.

