EDWARDS AFB — After more than a decade at the helm of NASA’s premier flight research installation, Armstrong Flight Research Center Director David McBride will retire, on June 30, ending 35 years with the agency.
McBride was named center director, in January 2010, when the site was still known as Dryden Flight Research Center. It was renamed for Apollo astronaut and former test pilot Neil A. Armstrong, in 2014.
His NASA career, however, began much earlier, as a college co-operative education student, in 1982, while he was studying electrical engineering at the University of New Mexico.
McBride later joined the center as a full-time employee, and has worked with numerous projects and served as associate director for programs and projects, deputy center director and acting center director.
“David’s contributions in aviation, science and exploration have strengthened our agency’s missions and improved the lives of people throughout our country — and will for generations to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a release announcing McBride’s retirement. “Individuals at the beginning of their career at NASA — and members of the Artemis Generation who dream of one day working here — will be inspired by David, knowing their work can also lead to a lifetime of service to this storied agency. I wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”
During his tenure as director, McBride oversaw a number of programs, including the X-48 hybrid wing body and the Orion launch abort test, and saw the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) achieve operational capability. He also was there for the final Edwards Air Force Base landing of the space shuttle, in 2009.
His tenure also encompasses early advancements in electrical-powered flight, including the soon-to-fly X-57, and the X-59, which is intended to help enable supersonic passenger flights over land.
In a column for the 75th anniversary edition of the Center’s X-Press newsletter, McBride noted the installation’s tradition of mentoring and education, from opportunities such as the college co-op program and then throughout his career.
He recalled one of his early assignments as an employee, in redesigning the X-29 landing system components. “I had the freedom to work the mechanical design, the electrical changes, and implementation,” he wrote. “Everything was like that on the program, you just did it.”
With 12 years at the helm, McBride is one of the longest-tenured directors in the Center’s history since becoming part of NASA. He ties Paul Bikle, the legendary director who led the Center through its glory days during the early NASA years, from 1959 to 1971.
Following McBride’s departure, Deputy Center Director Brad Flick will serve as acting center director. Flick began his career at center, in 1986, as a flight systems engineer on the F/A-18 High Alpha Research Vehicle project.
The agency also will soon start the formal process to identify a successor and will announce a selection later, according the release.
