Congress McCarthy

Rep. Patrick McHenry (left), R-NC, and Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn. (right) speak with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, in the House chamber as the House meets, Wednesday, in Washington for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress.

 Associated Press

House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting, Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin Mc­Car­thy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

Yet Mc­Car­thy wasn’t giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth ballots produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a night-time session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 — amid shouting and crowding — to adjourn for the night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.